Miyazaki reveals first look of his last film ‘How Do You Live?’

Splash

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 11:20 am

Related News

Miyazaki reveals first look of his last film ‘How Do You Live?’

TBS Report
16 August, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 11:20 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

As excitement gathers for Hayao Miyazaki's latest and final animated cinematic masterpiece 'The Boy and the Heron', aka 'How Do You Live?', a series of stills from the film has been unveiled via the official Fandango Twitter page. 

The released images offer a captivating glimpse into the film's world, presenting its characters seamlessly integrated within sweeping landscapes while hinting at the signature fantastical elements synonymous with Studio Ghibli's renowned creations. 

Because of the secretive nature of the project, further details on the film's plot will remain under wraps until the movie makes its way to the big screen.

 

Miyazaki / How Do You Live? / Studio Ghibli

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

29m | TBS Science
Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

3h | TBS Economy
The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

20h | TBS Stories
The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

21h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free