Miyazaki reveals first look of his last film ‘How Do You Live?’

As excitement gathers for Hayao Miyazaki's latest and final animated cinematic masterpiece 'The Boy and the Heron', aka 'How Do You Live?', a series of stills from the film has been unveiled via the official Fandango Twitter page.

The released images offer a captivating glimpse into the film's world, presenting its characters seamlessly integrated within sweeping landscapes while hinting at the signature fantastical elements synonymous with Studio Ghibli's renowned creations.

Because of the secretive nature of the project, further details on the film's plot will remain under wraps until the movie makes its way to the big screen.