Without fanfare or PR, Japanese anime master Miyazaki's likely final film opens

Splash

Reuters
14 July, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 06:33 pm

Related News

Without fanfare or PR, Japanese anime master Miyazaki's likely final film opens

Reuters
14 July, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2023, 06:33 pm
&#039;How Do You Live?&#039; poster. Photo: Collected.
'How Do You Live?' poster. Photo: Collected.

Without trailers, ads or any promotion at all, the likely final film by Oscar-winning Japanese animation master Hayao Miyazaki opened in Japan on Friday, with early viewers saying the lack of information made the experience more exciting.

Miyazaki, now 82 and known for a long roster of films including Academy Award winner 'Spirited Away', called a press conference a decade ago to say he was too tired to make another full-length feature film and was retiring.

But he soon retracted that, as he had prior retirement announcements and after some short projects began work on 'How Do You Live?' (Kimitachi wa Do Ikiru Ka?), the story of a 15-year-old boy coping with the death of his father.

"I was really excited to see a Miyazaki movie," said Michiru Miyasato, an 18-year-old student who came to the first showing at a central Tokyo cinema.

"Because I didn't know anything about it ahead of time, my excitement increased even more, which I think was really cool."

Like other Miyazaki films from Studio Ghibli, the company he co-founded, the release was timed for the start of school summer holidays in Japan and features the laborious hand-drawn artwork and vivid colours Miyazaki has long been known for.

But the opening lacked the usual fanfare of events, saturation advertising, trailers and merchandising tie-ins. The only information released was a poster drawn by Miyazaki - and even that was only sent to a limited number of cinemas.

"Since there was absolutely no promotion, it felt as if I could experience it all directly with my body," said Yumiko Kokubo, a social worker in her 50s.

Toshio Suzuki, Studio Ghibli producer, said the strategy came from a desire to do something fresh.

"A poster and a title - that's all we got when we were children," he told NHK public television.

"I enjoyed trying to imagine what a movie was about, and I wanted to bring that feeling back."

In a first for Miyazaki's films, which include "Princess Mononoke" and "My Neighbour Totoro," this one also has an IMAX release.

Though Miyazaki has retired and returned several times in the past, his age has many believing this time may be for real.

"I thought his previous film was the last, then this was announced - and they say it's the last," said Rens Takahashi, 24, who works in computer graphics.

"So I was really, really looking forward to it."

No overseas release date has yet been announced.

Hayao Miyazaki / ‘How Do You Live?’ / Studio Ghibli

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country