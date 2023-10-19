English voices for 'The Boy and the Heron' revealed

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 11:04 am

English voices for &#039;The Boy and the Heron&#039; revealed

For the past few months, Studio Ghibli's 'The Boy and the Heron' has been building up anticipation. The movie will see legendary creator Hayao Miyazaki's return.

The English voice cast for the movie was revealed on 17 October. The lineup features Christian Bale, Gemma Chan, Karen Fukuhara, Dave Bautista, Willem Dafoe, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson and Florence Pugh.

'The Boy and the Heron' will take place around the character of Mahito Maki. Taking place in the backdrop of WWII, the story unfolds as Mahito Maki embarks on a journey into a parallel realm adorned with the enchanting and distinctive visuals often associated with Studio Ghibli.

 

