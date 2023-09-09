Hayao Miyazaki might not be retiring after all

For quite some time, there has been a widespread rumor suggesting that 'The Boy and the Heron,' the most recent film by the renowned director Hayao Miyazaki from Studio Ghibli, could potentially mark his final work. However, it appears that this information may not hold true.

During a red carpet event at the Toronto International Film Festival, where 'The Boy and the Heron' had its eagerly awaited North American premiere, Junichi Nishioka, an executive at Studio Ghibli, informed CBC News that the 82-year-old director continues to go to work with a variety of creative concepts.

The main character from 'The Boy and the Heron'. Photo: Collected

"Other people say that this might be his last film, but he doesn't feel that way at all," Nishioka said. "He is currently working on ideas for a new film. He comes into his office every day and does that. This time, he's not going to announce his retirement at all. He's continuing working just as he has always done," he added.

'The Boy and the Heron' debuted in Japan during July, and it has now received a complete trailer and an official North American release date of December 8. Studio Ghibli has taken a cautious approach in maintaining a veil of secrecy around the film. They have refrained from unveiling a poster or any still images in the run-up to its Japanese premiere.

