Hayao Miyazaki might not be retiring after all

Splash

TBS Report
09 September, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 05:25 pm

Related News

Hayao Miyazaki might not be retiring after all

TBS Report
09 September, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 05:25 pm
Hayao Miyazaki might not be retiring after all

For quite some time, there has been a widespread rumor suggesting that 'The Boy and the Heron,' the most recent film by the renowned director Hayao Miyazaki from Studio Ghibli, could potentially mark his final work. However, it appears that this information may not hold true.
During a red carpet event at the Toronto International Film Festival, where 'The Boy and the Heron' had its eagerly awaited North American premiere, Junichi Nishioka, an executive at Studio Ghibli, informed CBC News that the 82-year-old director continues to go to work with a variety of creative concepts.

The main character from &#039;The Boy and the Heron&#039;. Photo: Collected
The main character from 'The Boy and the Heron'. Photo: Collected

"Other people say that this might be his last film, but he doesn't feel that way at all," Nishioka said. "He is currently working on ideas for a new film. He comes into his office every day and does that. This time, he's not going to announce his retirement at all. He's continuing working just as he has always done," he added.
'The Boy and the Heron' debuted in Japan during July, and it has now received a complete trailer and an official North American release date of December 8. Studio Ghibli has taken a cautious approach in maintaining a veil of secrecy around the film. They have refrained from unveiling a poster or any still images in the run-up to its Japanese premiere.
 

A screen still from the movie. Photo: Collected
A screen still from the movie. Photo: Collected

 

Hayao Miyazaki / Studio Ghibli

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Floral pots for your flower plants

9h | Brands
Cover of Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’

Recent coups in Africa: Why Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’ is still a relevant read

13h | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | TBS Stories
Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

4h | TBS World
Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

5h | TBS World
Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

9h | TBS Wheels