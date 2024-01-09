Golden Globe 2024: Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron becomes first anime to win Best Animated Film

09 January, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 10:06 am

Golden Globe 2024: Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron becomes first anime to win Best Animated Film

Following Studio Ghibli's historic win at the 81st Golden Globes, producer and co-founder Toshio Suzuki shared a heartfelt message on social media

Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki and his production house, Studio Ghibli, made history at this year's Golden Globes. Miyazaki's latest film, The Boy and the Heron, became the first anime film ever to win the Best Animated Film award at the prestigious awards show. The film, which is partly based on the 83-year-old filmmaker's childhood, also became the first film in any language other than English to win the same. The category was first introduced to the Golden Globes in 2006.

Following Studio Ghibli's historic win at the 81st Golden Globes, producer and co-founder Toshio Suzuki shared a heartfelt message on social media. Suzuki also explained how this win was a beacon of light for him amid all the "despair" due to recent natural calamities in Japan.

"Since the beginning of this year, Japan has been hit by a series of tragic earthquakes and accidents. When I hear the reports of many people still waiting for rescue in the disaster areas, I am filled with a sense of despair," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Business Standard

Toshio continued, "In such a situation, I hope the bright news of winning an award can bring a smile to everyone's face, even if only a little," adding, "Together with our U.S. distribution partners, we look forward to further success with The Boy and the Heron." "Thank you very much to the Golden Globes for this honor," he concluded.

What is The Boy and the Heron about?

The Boy and the Heron is a fantasy-adventure anime film directed by Miyazaki. It revolves around Mahito, a young 12-year-old boy, who struggles to settle in a new town after his mother's death. However, when a talking heron informs Mahito that his mother is still alive, he enters an abandoned tower in search of her, which takes him to another world.

It was released on 14 July 2023, and its main voice cast includes Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Ko Shibasaki, Aimyon, Takuya Kimura, and Yoshino Kimura.

