Miley Cyrus shines light on her past in Used To Be Young

Miley Cyrus in the music video of Used To Be Young. Photo: Collected
Miley Cyrus in the music video of Used To Be Young. Photo: Collected

Miley Cyrus recently released her latest song titled 'Used To Be Young' and shines a light on her past in this reminiscing piece as she anticipates a wonderful future for herself.

Announcing the song on her Twitter account, Miley wrote, "This song is about honoring who we've been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become. I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future."

The singer can be seen wearing an outfit inspired by Mickey Mouse and can be seen wearing the Mickey Mouse tank top with a heart corset., which many think is a tribute to her Disney past. In the video of the song, the singer explores her past, mentioning herself, her relations and mistakes. 

The Hannah Montana star can be seen in wavy hair and glittery eyeshadow as she sings along with tearful eyes. 

 

