Meet Rumy Alqahtani, first Miss Universe contestant from Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is poised to create history as it gears up to debut in the esteemed Miss Universe pageant for the very first time.

The Kingdom's representative, 27-year-old Rumy Alqahtani, proudly announced her participation in the renowned global beauty competition, reports Pink Villa.

Hailing from Riyadh, Alqahtani expressed her deep honour at being selected to represent her nation on the international stage.

Rumy Alqahtani boasts a commendable history of representing Saudi Arabia in various international pageants, including Miss Asia in Malaysia and Miss Arab Peace.

Media reports indicate that she also holds prestigious titles such as Miss Middle East (Saudi Arabia) and Miss Arab World Peace 2021.

With a significant presence on social media and fluency in multiple languages, including English, French, and Arabic, Alqahtani is poised to leave a lasting impression at the upcoming event.

This decision aligns with Saudi Arabia's ongoing evolution under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, commonly referred to as MBS.

Since assuming the role of crown prince in June 2017, MBS has spearheaded comprehensive reforms as part of the "Vision 2030" plan, aimed at modernizing Saudi society and diversifying its economy.

The Miss Universe pageant is set to celebrate its 73rd edition at Miss Universe 2024.

Scheduled for 16 September 2024, the event will take place in Mexico, where Sheynnis Palacios, the reigning Miss Universe from Nicaragua, will pass on her crown to the new Miss Universe.