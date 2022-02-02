Making the virtual world a safer place for kids

In 2021, around 30% of children faced different types of abuse on virtual platforms and 8% of them even encountered sexual harassment

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

To promote a safer internet environment for children, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has launched a new digital initiative.

The 'Safe Internet and Early Childhood Development' initiative is the brainchild of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, the producer of favourite children's programme Sisimpur.

In 2021, around 30% of children faced different types of abuse on virtual platforms and 8% of them even encountered sexual harassment.

Keeping this concerning data in mind, this initiative will work to ensure a safer internet by increasing access to and awareness of safe online web spaces, Sesame Workshop Bangladesh said.

As part of the initiative, Sesame Workshop Bangladesh will develop guidelines for parents and caregivers to promote safe internet practices with their children.

Besides, a new mobile game on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)-related topics, as well as new story books and digital materials for schools across the country, will be designed.

Under this programme, beloved Sisimpur friends like Tuktuki, Halum, Shiku, and Ikri will join in an awareness campaign to promote safe internet practices.

Funded by the Internet Society Foundation (ISF), Sesame Workshop Bangladesh will also conduct research on children's safety in the virtual world and best practices for online education platforms.

Among others, Guilherme Gonsales Rocca e Souza, Grant Specialist, ISF, Dr BM Mainul Hossain, Associate Professor, Information & Technology Institute, Dhaka University, Sabila Enun, Director of DCASTALIA, and Mohammad Shah Alam, Managing Director of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, attended the inauguration event on Monday.

