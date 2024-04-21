Tips to keep your children safe during heatwave

A "very severe" heatwave is sweeping over the north, northeast and northwest districts of the country, while Dhaka and Khulna divisions, along with Rajshahi district, are experiencing "severe" heatwave conditions.

Children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of the heatwave, experiencing a range of illnesses such as cough, fever, and diarrhea.

Sitting down with The Business Standard, Dr Abu Sayeed Shimul, assistant professor of Pediatrics at the Mugda Medical College and Hospital, shared some tips on how to maintain the health of children during this heatwave.

For those under 6 months, only breastfeeding

Babies under 6 months should be exclusively breastfed. Mothers who exclusively breastfeed should increase their intake of water, juicy fruits, and saline solution compared to normal times. It is recommended that mothers consume a minimum of 3 litres of water and saline solution.

Consumption of water as per children's weight

Children should be given water according to their weight along with breast milk until they reach two years of age. For instance, if a child weighs 10 kg, they should be given one litre of water, while if the kid weighs 20 kg, they should be given one-and-a-half litres of water.

Along with water, children can consume normal fruits such as watermelon and mango when they are in season. Homemade drinks are also permissible. However, it is important to avoid giving any store-bought juice.

Sweat should be wiped off instantly

Sweat should be promptly wiped off if a child perspires. Children should avoid playing outdoors when the temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius. It is advisable for children not to wear dark-coloured clothes. Light colours, preferably white, are better options. Additionally, children should avoid excessive running or physical exertion.

Awareness on heat stroke

We have to be mindful of heat stroke symptoms in children, such as faintness, lethargy, dizziness, and nausea, especially if they have been outdoors or playing for an extended period. If these symptoms appear, the child should be taken to a shaded area, their clothes should be removed and they should be sprinkled with water. If a fan is available, use it. If you are outdoors, improvise ventilation with whatever is accessible.

Children should not drink or bathe in ice-cold water

We should avoid letting children drink or bath in ice-cold water. Instead, offer them water at normal temperature, preferably coconut water. When bathing, use water at a comfortable temperature, neither too hot nor too cold.

Regular baths

Children should be bathed daily for hygiene purposes. For newborns, it is recommended to delay bathing for the first two days after birth. Premature babies should only be bathed based on the doctor's advice.

Avoid using talcum powder

Powder can clog hair follicles and lead to itching on children. Additionally, it is best to refrain from using oil on children at all.

Saline for diarrhea

If a child has diarrhea, they should be given oral rehydration solution (ORS). Even a six-month-old baby can be given ORS. For children up to two years old, they should consume 10-20 teaspoons of ORS, while children aged two to five should have 20-40 teaspoons. Those over 5 should drink as much ORS as they can tolerate.

Bathing essential during fever and cough

Bathing is crucial for maintaining cleanliness, especially during illness. It is important to feed the child fresh food and ensure they drink clean water to aid in their recovery.

Carry umbrella, water, towel, saline while outdoors

When venturing outdoors, parents should ensure they have essential items in their bag for the child, including water, an umbrella, a small towel, and saline solution. If needed, the child should be wiped with water and given saline to stay hydrated.