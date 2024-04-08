Tuning into the promise of Kichir Michir

Photo: Courtesy

I was at my elder sister's place, casually glancing at the TV screen. A captivating tune filled the room. There was this song called 'Pakhi O Pakhi' being played on the TV via YouTube. What caught my attention was my 6-year-old nephew, utterly captivated by the music and animation. Surprisingly, even my 8-month-old niece, nestled in her walker, seemed to be wobbling to the rhythm.

Seeing Bangladeshi kids getting all hyped up over YouTube content made by fellow Bangladeshis isn't something you see every day. Let's be real, we haven't exactly been producing stuff for the little ones, have we? Even I was enjoying the music and the video. It felt very new and genuine; offering a local alternative amidst the ubiquitous 'baby shark tu-tu-tu-tu's.

So, I delved deeper into this newfound gem, a You Tube channel for kids, Kichir Michir.

The voice behind the song? Riad Hasan. Yes, the same Riad Hasan who charmed us with 'Murir Tin' on Coke Studio Bangla. He was accompanied by Shuvendu Das Shuvo, another Coke Studio star. What sets apart 'Kichir Michir' creations is the connection made by originality in thoughts and presentation. 'Kichir Michir' serves up a delightful blend of catchy tunes, vibrant yet simple animations and original Bangladeshi flavor.

So far two songs have been released: 'Pakhi O Pakhi' and 'Beralchana'. In the debut song 'Pakhi O Pakhi,' a lively child engages in conversation with a crow. Choosing the crow as the 'pakhi' or bird may seem unconventional, but it's vintage Dhaka. It represents the everyday sights that resonate with Bangladeshi children. The child poses questions about the crow's daily routine, such as whether it takes showers like she does. The crow's actions, like checking the water temperature of bathtub with its leg, reflect a playful mimicry of human behavior. The other song 'Beralchana' teaches counting with fun. The charming animation and playful chorus make learning to count an enjoyable experience for children. This blend of relatability and charm distinguishes 'Kichir Michir,' making it endearing and unique.

Creating a kids' channel in today's market demands patience, passion, and above all, originality. It's a whole different ball game. Let's put it frankly, there's not a lot of instant gratification in making content for kids. If a team is dedicating their efforts to develop such contents, they deserve some props.

But I have one more exciting reason, even if it's a bit far-fetching, to be a supporter of this initiative. Kids contents can break the barrier of language and distance very easily. Let's take a cue from the song by Riad Hasan himself: Murir Tin. Chattogram's language is known as one of the most difficult dialects in Bangladesh. But we saw kids from all around the country vibing with 'Murir Tin'. It's because it was very catchy. Any content which is engaging and catchy, becomes kids' content. And it has the potential to attract even kids outside our country. That's right, I am talking about global potential.

Korean culture has gone global through various avenues including K-drama, K-pop and BTS. Even the song 'Gangnam Style' played a huge part. If we want our culture to go global, we will need multiple elements too. As a brand management professional, I want Bangladeshi brand of contents to go global. And this new channel can be a piece in that equation. What gives me more hope is the rich native flavour in the presentation of 'Kichir Michir'.

Picture mothers across borders tuning in to 'Kichir Michir' with their little ones, humming 'Pakhi O Pakhi' in broken Bangla. I am hopeful that 'Kichir Michir' can transcend borders, becoming not just a channel but a cultural ambassador for Bangladesh. I'm not just hopeful – I'm downright excited. Who's with me? Let's check out the songs from below mentioned platforms:

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCw9KCIiha8pjpC5xJlnA5oQ

Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/2xk43beTMQCekItD0GfBko?si=UX49oGOJRWC-avaPlGSclw

Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/kichirmichir2024