Kim takes a dig at Kourtney…again

Splash

Hindustan Times
25 June, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 10:12 am

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney. Photo: Collected
In the ongoing saga of the Kardashian family drama, Kim Kardashian has once again taken aim at her sister Kourtney with a scathing insult. 

The latest jab comes as Kourtney expresses her discontent with Kim's collaboration with fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, the same designers behind Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker.

Accusing Kim of drawing inspiration from her own nuptials for her upcoming D&G collection, Kourtney confronts her sister about her apparent unhappiness at the wedding. 

In a tense conversation with sister Kendall Jenner, Kourtney reveals that she felt Kim was "spiraling" and unhappy on her special day.

However, it's in Episode 5 of the reality series that Kim delivers the ultimate blow. Discussing the drama with sister Khloé, Kim responds to Kourtney's claims about her friends' opinions, suggesting that Kourtney doesn't have any friends at all. With a sly smile, Kim adds, "So, Travis?"

The cutting remark leaves Khloé momentarily stunned, her eyes widening as she tries to hide a smile. This is not the first time Kim has taken shots at Kourtney on the show. 

In a previous season, during a heated discussion about a family photoshoot, Kim lashed out, declaring that Kourtney was "the least exciting to look at."

The tension between the two sisters escalated further in another infamous incident, where a physical fight between Kim and Kourtney led to a week-long production halt.

As the Kardashian drama continues to unfold, fans are left wondering if these strained relationships can ever be repaired. Will Kim and Kourtney be able to find common ground, or is their sisterhood irreparably damaged? Only time will tell in the world of the Kardashians.

 

KIm Kardashian / Kourtney Kardashian

