6 Bangladeshi movies releasing on Eid-ul-Fitr 2023

Every year, filmmakers target this festive season to release their big-budget movies, featuring top stars and promising storylines. This Eid-ul-Fitr is no exception and here's a list of much-awaited movies coming to theatres and OTT platforms this year.

Leader: Amie Bangladesh

Bangladeshi film enthusiasts have been waiting for months for the release of "Leader: Amie Bangladesh." Directed by Topu Khan, the movie features popular actors Shakib Khan and Shobnom Bubly. Directed by Topu Khan, the film is his first directorial venture, and it has been produced by Syed Ashik Rahman, director of Bengal Multimedia.

Though started in February 2021, the film's shooting was halted due to the pandemic. The movie's production was finally wrapped up in October 2022. After getting clearance from the Censor Board, the film is now ready for release.

The movie's first look poster was unveiled in May 2021 at a press conference, and a 51-second teaser was released on National Film Day on April 3, 2023. The film is now set to be released during the upcoming Eid ul Fitr in 2023.

Jinn

Jin, an upcoming Bangladeshi psycho-thriller film, is finally set to hit the theaters after multiple attempts to release it. Directed by Nader Chowdhury and co-produced by Abdul Aziz and Alimullah Khokon under the banner of Jaaz Multimedia, the film features a star-studded cast including Puja Cherry, Ziaul Roshan, Shajal, Jannatun Nur Moon, and Shahid un Nabi in important roles.

The story of the film, penned by Abdul Aziz, revolves around the lives of Rafsan, a professional photographer portrayed by Shajal, and his wife Monalisa, played by Puja Cherry.

The film's shooting began in August 2019, and after numerous delays, it is now scheduled to release in the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr 2023. With Saiful Shahin behind the camera, Mohammad Kalam handling the editing, and Javed Ahmed Kislu composing the music, Jin promises a gripping cinematic experience for Bangladeshi moviegoers.

Kill Him

Fans of Bangladeshi cinema can look forward to the release of the action-thriller film "Kill Him" in 2023, featuring popular actors Ananta Jalil and Afiea Nusrat Barsha in lead roles. Directed and produced by Mohammad Iqbal under the banner of Sunan Movies, the film promises to be an exciting addition to the Dhallywood film industry.

In the film, the intense action sequences of Ananta and Rubel will entertain the audience. Fans were recently given a sneak peek of what's to come, as Ananta unveiled the poster of "Kill Him" on 10 April 2023. The film is expected to hit theaters on Eid-ul-Fitr this year. This film marks the first film of Ananta and Barsha outside of their own productions.

Adam

Adam is another Bangladeshi film releasing on Eid-ul-Fitr 2023. Directed by Abu Tauhid Heron, the film features Yash Rohan and Jannatul Ferdous Oishee as the main leads. The film portrays the harsh reality of rural life during the 1980s, exploring the good and evil sides of human beings and their impact on society. "Adam" received the censor certificate in November 2022, and the first look poster was revealed on March 1, 2023.

The trailer was released on April 2, 2023, generating excitement among fans. The film is set to be released on the upcoming Eid ul Fitr in 2023, promising to be a must-see for those interested in hard-hitting dramas. With a talented cast that includes Allen Shuvro, Raisul Islam Asad, Shahiduzzaman Selim, and Monira Mithu, "Adam" is expected to deliver a powerful cinematic experience.

Paap

It is another awaited Bangladeshi film directed by Saikat Nasir and produced by Jaaz Multimedia. The film stars Eamin Haque and Ziaul Roshan in the lead roles, with Amaan Reza, Zakia Maha, and Ariyana Zaman in supporting roles. The film's shooting began on March 10, 2022.

The story, dialogue, and screenplay are penned by Abdul Aziz. "Paap: First Move" is the first part of the "Paap" franchise, with the second part set to release next year during the Eid festival. The film received its censor certificate on March 5, 2023, and the first official poster was revealed on April 5, 2023. The teaser was released on March 30, 2023, and the film is scheduled to be released in theaters on Eid-ul-Fitr this year. Fans are very curious about this film.

Kuhelica

Binge, the popular OTT platform, has recently released an original crime-thriller web film 'Kuhelika' for the 2023 Eid-ul-Fitr. The film is directed and written by Samiur Rahman and produced by Good Company in association with Indie Reels. Binge released the trailer of this film on their official Facebook page.

The web film stars Safa Kabir, Yash Rohan, Nazia Haque Orsha, Shafayet Mansoor, Sharif Siraj, Rakib Hossain Evon, and Abu Hurayra Tanvir. The trailer showcases the characters navigating the criminal underworld. Fans of the genre can now watch the film on the Binge platform.