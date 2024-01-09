Khairul Bashar and Safa Kabir starring 'Afsos' releasing tomorrow

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 01:35 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

'Rangon Music's upcoming drama 'Afsos,' is set for release tomorrow on their YouTube channel, stars Khairul Bashar and Safa Kabir.

Directed by Serniabat Shaon, the drama has garnered positive expectations from the actors. Bashar appreciated the story and the director's dedication, stating, "I really liked the story of this drama. The director has also put great care into making it."

He recalled his earlier successful works with Kabir. The duo also collaborated on 'Antato Kotha Hok,' a love story directed by Selim Reza.

Following the completion of 'Antato Kotha Hok,' Bashar and Kabir took trips to Singapore and for leisure, respectively. Both are hopeful about the success of their projects, with Kabir expressing admiration for Bashar's acting.

The release platform for 'Antato Kotha Hok' is still to be confirmed.

 

