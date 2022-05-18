Safa Kabir turns TikToker in 'Happy Birthday'

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 11:52 am

Safa Kabir in &quot;Happy Birthday&quot;. Photo: Courtesy
Safa Kabir in "Happy Birthday". Photo: Courtesy

Popular actor Safa Kabir is starring in 'Happy Birthday', set to be released on the OTT platform Chorki on Thursday, 19 May, at 8 PM.

Happy Birthday is a comedy of errors centred on young adults and how social media platforms influence their interpersonal relationships. Written and directed by Nishan Mahmood, his thematic aim was to portray how the human condition is expressed through the lense of social media.

Kabir stars as the protagonist, a TikToker named Pinky Cat, and Alen Shuvro as Mizan, Pinky's love interest. The film also stars Rosey Siddique, Abdullah Al Sentu, Iqbal Hossain, Preeti Chowdhury, Hussain Jibon, Kazi Abrar Hasan, and others.

Happy birthday / Safa Kabir

Comments

