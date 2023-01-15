Asif Akbar releases new single 'Hridoy Shudhu Jane'

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 09:36 am

Popular singer Asif Akbar is known to regularly release new singles. He released his latest track on Friday titled 'Hridoy Shudhu Jane'. 

The song was written by Ahmed Rizvi, composed by Muhammad Milan and arranged by Sajib Das. Atiya Anis provided backing vocals for the track. 

"Music is always on my mind, that is why I indulge myself with it so much. I provided vocals for this track a few days ago. From lyrics to its composition, I like everything about it. I hope the audience will like it too," said Asif Akbar to The Business Standard.   

 

 

