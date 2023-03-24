John Wick: Chapter 4 aiming $115 million debut at global box office

TBS Report
24 March, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 11:51 am

John Wick: Chapter 4 poster. Photo: Collected
John Wick: Chapter 4 poster. Photo: Collected

This weekend's release of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is anticipated to have a franchise-best opening at both the domestic and global box office, at about $115 million.

The movie is anticipated to make between $65 million and $70 million in its opening weekend at American theatres and an additional $45 million from foreign markets, for a total worldwide opening of roughly $115 million. This would easily surpass 'John Wick: Chapter 3's $56 million domestic debut in 2019.

The movie is scheduled for release today, 24 March, it will debut in over 3,800 theatres. A total of 71 countries will simultaneously release the movie, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, France, Italy, Spain and Mexico. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released on 31 March in Bangladesh. 

John Wick 3 finished its theatrical run with $171 million domestically and $328 million worldwide. John Wick 2 grossed $92 million domestically and $171 million worldwide. The first film tapped out with $88 million worldwide.

John Wick: Chapter 4 / Keanu Reeves

