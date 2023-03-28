John Wick: Chapter 4 earns a franchise-best $137.5 million at the Global Box Office

Splash

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 09:25 am
28 March, 2023

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

John Wick: Chapter 4 has taken the global box office by storm this weekend, with a franchise-best opening of $73.5 million in North American cinemas and a staggering $137.5 million worldwide. The movie debuted at number one in all the 71 international markets it screened in, culminating in $64 million in overseas earnings, blowing away all pre-release estimates. 

There was a lot of hype behind John Wick: Chapter 4's release, evidenced by the large number of audiences at the theatres. The movie is also being praised by critics. It boasts an impressive 95% Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes Score.

