Keanu Reeves speaks only 380 words in three-hour-long John Wick: Chapter 4

Splash

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 01:13 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Keanu Reeves is a man of few words as portrayed in his new movie John Wick: Chapter 4. His character says only 380 words in the three-hour-long movie, according to a The Wall Street Journal report.

"In the first installment, clocking in at 101 minutes, Reeves said a total of 484 words. With a run time of 169 minutes, the fourth movie pushes three hours but features just 380 words by Wick," says the report.

The report added, "About 10% of them are featured in the movie's trailer, which makes the hero seem almost chatty; Wick says more in that 2.5-minute clip than he does in the first 25 minutes of the movie itself."

The director Chad Stahelski said Reeves stripped out roughly half of the dialogue that was initially written for his character.

The longest line by the character was, "You and I left a good life behind a long time ago, my friend."

The fourth installment of Chad Stahelski's action franchise had a budget of $100 million. It landed the number one spot in 71 markets and received $137.5 million globally.

John Wick's much-anticipated spin-off TV series is set to premiere in September.

 

