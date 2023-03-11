Keanu Reeves and John Wick director challenge Oscars to add a stunt category

Stahelski directed all four ‘John Wick’ movies. Photo credit: Collected
Keanu Reeves fought for stunt performers to have their own awards show, they deserve recognition at the Oscars, the Guild Awards, and more.

"But what would it take for that to happen? I guess just more people would need to say, 'Hey! You need to do this!'" Reeves said.

"Honestly, I've been around that for my 20-something-year career in stunts," 'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski said. "I don't think there's anybody in the Academy or anybody outside the Academy that wouldn't agree we're one of the main nine departments. We are in every trailer," he added.

Stahelski also invited the Academy to talk to him about creating such a category.

The director then pointed out that stunts might help "spice up the Oscars a little bit. … We've been doing it for 100 years in film." It would be a "win-win" for the Academy, according to Stahelski.

