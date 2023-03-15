Keanu Reeves receives a hero’s welcome and a marriage proposal at John Wick 4 SXSW premiere

The premiere of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' on Monday during the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, was a huge success. Before the film's premiere, Keanu took the stage to thunderous applause from the crowd.

This continued throughout the movie's two hours and 49 minutes of runtime, with applause coming after the action-packed scenes in Berlin, Paris, and Osaka.

Following the screening, the audience greeted Reeves and the director, Chad Stahelski, warmly as they entered the stage.

"You guys are amazing," Reeves said. "Thanks for that experience. You guys are f*cking awesome."

"This is one of the best audiences of all time," Stahleski added. "It was the first day Keanu came on set. He had the suit back on and it was the first time we were back together in three years. So it was pretty special."

An audience member asked Reeves if he ever ages. "Yeah man, I age," he replied wearily. "I really – I age. It's happening, man."

After Reeves said he kept Wick's watch and wedding ring from the previous movies, someone shouted, "I'll marry you!"

"Yeah, be careful what you wish for," Reeves replied.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in theatres on 24 March.