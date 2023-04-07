John Wick: Chapter 4: 'Baba Yaga' returns with more action than ever

'John Wick: Chapter 4' starts with a punch so powerful and loud that it jolts you in your seat. One punch after another, as Wick gets ready for yet another fight. And this time it's a fight for his freedom.

Even before the film's release, fans expected mind boggling stunts and fight scenes, after all director Chad Stahelski is a former kickboxer and began his career in the industry as a stuntman (He even served as Keanu Reeves's stunt double in 'The Matrix').

For John Wick films the action and fight choreographies is what draws you in, the plot is secondary. And John (Reeves) cutting his way through his former employers' ( the High Table) henchmen, is an enjoyably pulpy slaughterfests.

The movie wastes no time in diving right into action. The film picks up from where 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' left off.

Wick sets off to Morocco with a singular goal in mind: to take out the Elder, the one person above the High Table. But his actions, this time around, come with a hefty price. He finds himself facing a new adversary – the formidable Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), a High Table member.

On his way to bring down The High Table, Reeves faces new opponents with powerful ties and forces standing in the way of his escape, turning even his former allies against him. With danger lurking in every corner, Wick must once again rely on his skills and do only what he can.

Even by the high standards the previous Wick films had set, the stunts and fight scenes in the latest instalment are phenomenal. Human bodies are flung into moving vehicles and Reeves' stunt double tumbles down the entire flight of the Sacré-Coeur stairs.

The fight scene among cars moving around Arc de Triomphe, in France, is especially worth mentioning. Director Stahelski delivers one extended and complex fight sequence at Arc de Triomphe that appears to be a single shot, with the camera floating overhead.

The additions of new characters bring a lot of fun – Mr. Nobody played by Shamier Anderson, a tracker who's waiting for the bounty on Wick's head to climb before he goes in for the kill. He is accompanied by his loyal canine companion (it's not much of a John Wick story if there's no dog); and Akira, the concierge of the Osaka Continental, the Japanese branch of the original Continental hotel in New York, played by pop songstress Rina Sawayama.

Sawayama's best scene in the movie is when she contorts her body around a killer like a human pretzel.

Then comes the carefree Donnie Yen, who plays Caine, a blind assassin and a reluctant pursuer of Wick.

The movie features a poignant appearance from the late Lance Reddick, a beloved character and regular in the John Wick franchise, who passed away a week before the film's release.

Wick's adversary, Scott Adkins is an absolute delight as 'Killa', a colossal, deadly German whose metal teeth are perfectly suited for devouring the scenery with relish.

One of the traits that separates the John Wick films from other hit action franchises of our time is its relatively sparing use of visual effects in favour of practical stunts. For example, it takes Wick time to reload his Glock 17 amidst a busy fight in Osaka, a practical touch.

The newly added characters seem to match the bar set by Reeves. It's no secret that Reeves had to undergo three months of rigorous training for the high-octane action scenes in John Wick 4.

However, the overarching emotional theme of the original movies is now a distant memory. But subtle hints to its humble origins are still there. With little dialogue and plenty of ammo, Reeves masterfully conveys everything the movie has to say.

The movie features brutally beautiful odes to the art of stunt work, like they were made with the dedicated fans in mind. The film's commitment to fan service, however, causes it to drag on for a bit too long.

As the movie unfolds, Wick's instincts only get more brutal. He shows the killing machine he was trained to be. In his hands, anything from a car to a pencil, a library book or just a playing card is a deadly weapon. He is cartoonishly efficient at violence.

Reeves' performance acts as a cohesive force that binds the entire storyline together, showcasing his best work yet in the series.

Chapter 4 of this thrilling franchise is a euphoric joyride that leaves the audience spellbound. John Wick: Chapter 4 was released on 24 March in the US. The film will be released in Bangladeshi theatres soon.