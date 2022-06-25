Hera Pheri 3 to be announced soon with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty

Splash

25 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 11:12 am

Hera Pheri 3 to be announced soon with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty

Firoz confirmed that the new film will see the leading cast from the original film return-- Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty

25 June, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 11:12 am
Hera Pheri. Photo: Collected
Hera Pheri. Photo: Collected

After several delays, filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala has claimed that the third part of the cult comedy series Hera Pheri will be announced soon.

Firoz confirmed that the new film will see the leading cast from the original film return-- Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

The first film in the comedy franchise, released in 2000, was a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking. The sequel, which released in 2006, was an original film and also starred Akshay, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel in their roles as Raju, Baburao, and Shyam.

Firoz refuted the reports that Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa was approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. He also said that the high expectations from the much-awaited film, both in terms of content and box office collections, have increased their responsibility.

Hera Pheri 3 had previously started production in 2014, but became indefinitely postponed, due to Neeraj Vora, the writer and director of Hera Pheri 2, falling ill while working on the film, the director subsequently passed away in 2017.

Akshay Kumar was not scheduled to be part of the film at that time, which was going to introduce new characters played by Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. As of writing this report Akshay Kumar is now attached to Hera Pheri 3.

