Harry Styles devastated over Denmark shooting, cancels concert

05 July, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 10:09 am

British singer Harry Styles said he was "heartbroken" and "devastated" over a deadly shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday

Harry Styles poses as he arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 18 February 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Harry Styles poses as he arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 18 February 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters

British singer Harry Styles said he was "heartbroken" and "devastated" over a deadly shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday, after he cancelled a concert scheduled to take place in the city.

The "Sign of the Times" and "Watermelon Sugar" singer had been due to perform at Copenhagen's Royal Arena on Sunday as part of his tour, "Love On Tour".

Three people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at Field's mall in the capital, Danish police said, adding they had arrested a 22-year-old Danish man and charged him with manslaughter. read more

"I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting," Styles wrote on Twitter.

"I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other."

Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen told reporters on Monday there was no indication the shooting had been an "act of terror" or that the suspect had acted together with others.

