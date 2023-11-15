Guns 'N' Roses sued for copyright infringement and sexual harassment

Photographer Katarina Benzova files lawsuit against Guns 'N' Roses, accusing the band of copyright infringement and manager Fernando Lebeis of sexual harassment.

She filed a lawsuit on Saturday (11 November) which states that she worked on a freelance basis for Guns 'N' Roses between 2010 and 2022 across 364 concerts, reports Metal Injection.

The lawsuit alleges that the band and their team engaged in copyright infringement of Benzova's photos "through the reproduction, public display, distribution, creation of derivative works, and holding out of Benzova's photographs for licenses and sale to third party publications after termination of any right to do so."

The suit further contends that various photographs were altered with the intent to conceal infringement and falsely assert ownership of them.

Benzova, in the lawsuit, contends that Lebeis initiated unwanted sexual advances towards her on multiple occasions since assuming management of Guns 'N' Roses in 2016. The suit asserts that as Benzova consistently rebuffed him, Lebeis turned aggressive and hostile, escalating to "name-calling, ridicule, demeaning remarks, humiliation, bullying, and lying."

In addition, she alleges that Lebeis eventually lowered her fee without notifying her, withheld payments from her, moved her to cheaper hotels during travel, demanded she pay out of pocket for travel expenses that Team Brazil promised to cover and refused to credit her for her photos.

Moreover, she asserts that her attempts to utilize written contracts with the band went unanswered. Lebeis purportedly severed ties with her in October 2022, citing multiple reasons, including "budgetary concerns."

Benzova alleges that Lebeis discriminated against her due to her rejection of his purported sexual advances. She contends that another photographer for the band, Jarmo, did not face similar treatment.

Guns 'N' Roses issued a statement in response to Loudwire. "Ms. Benzova was initially contracted to provide tour photography services for Guns N' Roses in 2010. She worked with the band for 12 years and was paid and treated extraordinarily well," they said.

"It was only after her services were discontinued in 2022 that she attempted to claim ownership in photos which her contract clearly states are owned by the band," they added.

"The band takes these types of claims very seriously however all evidence establishes these accusations are categorically and unequivocally false. This response from her comes after the band initiated suit against Ms. Benzova for falsely asserting ownership in the photos of the band," reads the statement.

Loudwire was also provided with a copy of the band's own lawsuit, which was filed on October 24 and claims copyright invalidity, non-ownership and non-infringement, particularly stating that Benzova had "falsely alleged copyright infringement against various persons and entities" in March 2023.

Their suit alleges that Benzova had agreed when she was first employed in 2010 that Waterhead International, Inc., which manages Guns N' Roses' tours in addition to Gundam LLC, would be the exclusive owner of all of Benzova's works on behalf of the band.

The band's manager Lebeis is yet to respond to the allegations.