Game of stories: How gaming storytelling became cinematic

Imagine a warrior running through a battlefield while everything around him is at a standstill. The warrior speeds headfirst into the battle defying bullets and explosions. The camera tumbles and slides with every single one of his movements without any cuts, taking everyone watching along with the ride. Now one might think this is a scene from a movie or a live-action adaptation of a speedster. But it is actually a fraction of a scene from the cinematics of the game 'Warframe.'

The world of video games is always growing. The industry now encompasses elements which are not just limited to the definition of a video game. The biggest changes in video games over the past ten years have been brought about by the introduction of cinematics.

To make a particular game look intriguing, cinematic sequences were first only employed in the form of cutscenes in sparse amounts. But as time went on, video games came up with stories good enough to be later adapted into fantastic feature films.

Evolution of video game theatrics

The 1982 film 'Tron' revolutionised digital storytelling by providing a unique visual experience unmatched by cinemas or television. Its creators advanced CG animation technology, leading to the development of state-of-the-art visual effects tools. The film resembles a video game in a fresh setting, featuring large screens, awe-inspiring graphics, and a sophisticated narrative which showcases the superior visuals and tools of cinematic storytelling.

In 2023, video games cinematics have been elevated to a point where it is now even influencing modern cinema. To be very honest, this process started further back in time when the video games industry was being influenced by masterpiece films.

In recent years, the differences between movies and video games have become blurred. Both industries have made significant advancements. The integration of interactive storytelling techniques in video games has led to a shift from a passive movie-viewing encounter to an engaging gameplay experience, where players have the ability to shape their own storylines.

The 'God of War' games, for example, have revolutionised one take action sequences. The 2018 and 2022 versions of God of war, executes perfect action sequences with only one camera shot without the traditional style that includes numerous angles and cuts. This one camera shot technique is still a novelty in the movie industry.

Cinematic story-telling of video games

The theatrics of video games have become more cinema oriented, inspired by acclaimed directors. For example, 'Ghost of Tsushima' allows players to experience the breathtaking story through the lens of the famous Akira Kurosawa.

The video game industry has spent heavily developing tools for storytelling. A good story became essential in making a game compelling for the people. The world has now entered a time, where a game without a story is just as good as a boat without its sail.

Being such a massive industry, film studios are starting to recognise the vast reach of video game audiences and are starting to modify their films to cater towards them. The world has already witnessed this with the adaptations of popular video games like 'Pacific Rim' and 'Tomb Raider'. The most recent example, 'The Last Of Us', has set numerous viewership records.

Immersive imagination

Video game cinematics have the unique ability to stretch the boundaries of imagination. A quality video game movie requires more time to produce. But one may realise their imagination with the instruments that are already available, and it is typically worth the wait. The potential for creating a world within a video game is larger if done properly. And those are currently being used as inspiration in the film industry.

One big aspect of video game cinematics is how immersive they are. While talking about games with good movie style storytelling, there are many video games that can be named. Perhaps none more so than 'Destiny 2', 'World of Warcraft', 'League of Legends', 'Red Dead Redemption 2' and the 'Uncharted' series.

Movies crafted from games

From the 2018 reboot of 'Tomb Raider' to the release of 'Detective Pikachu' and the film adaptation of popular game 'Uncharted', dedicated gamers now have the opportunity to witness their beloved characters on the big screen.

The success of films based on popular video game franchises like 'Resident Evil' and 'Warcraft' has showcased the universes' adaptability across various media platforms. The highly acclaimed series 'The Last Of Us' has become a sensation, shattering numerous viewing records on HBO and sparking rumours of a potential second season.

In some cases, the video game adaptations have surpassed movie or series adaptations. The prime example of it is 'The Witcher' series. The games were originally adapted from a series of books and far exceeds the experience one might get from the live action adaptation from Netflix.

This transformation is rapidly revolutionising both the game industry and the film industry, demonstrating that gaming possesses the same creative potential and narrative power as any other storytelling medium. With a multitude of games awaiting adaptation onto the cinematic screen, the future remains uncertain but undoubtedly filled with thrilling possibilities.