Asian Group Corporate Futsal Tournament 2024 kicks off tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 February, 2024, 02:00 pm
13 February, 2024, 02:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Asian Group Corporate Futsal Tournament 2024 is set to kick off on Wednesday(14 February), at 4pm at the Asian Group Sports Complex in the bustling Bayezid area of the port city. 

The tournament promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill and competition, featuring the top teams from 24 corporate houses in Bangladesh.

Among the elite teams set to compete in the tournament are KSRM, South East Bank, PHP, Asian Group, Al Arafah Islami Bank Limited, Mef, Pacific Jeans, Ononto, Bikash, Nagad, Robi, Banglalink, Rencon, Marshack, Meghna Group of Industries, Kiswan, Clifton Group, Barcode, Chowdhury Group, Decathlon, PHP, JMS Group, Exim Bank, Confidence Cement, and Union Bank Plc, according to a press release.

With such a stellar lineup, spectators can expect nothing short of exhilarating matches and fierce competition as these corporate giants battle it out on the futsal court.

Adding to the excitement, T Spots will telecast the matches live, ensuring that fans from across the globe can tune in to witness the action-packed tournament unfold in real-time.

