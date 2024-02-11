TLoU2 remastered: First of an alarming trend?

Remember the days of Covid lockdowns? Well, you probably lost all sense of time and the days blurred together at some point. With the worst of Covid-19 seemingly behind us, that is the exact predicament seemingly haunting game studio Naughty Dog as they have just "remastered" a game released four short years ago, coincidentally during peak Covid.

This comes hot on the heels of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar games, deciding to welcome 90s kids to re-mastered nostalgia. But in the process, they seem to be ruining their childhood. How so?

They assigned a tiny studio called Grove Street Games, to remaster the first three mainline 3D GTA games: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

The good folks over at Grove Street decided to indiscriminately apply AI upscaling on everything and plaster a Definitive Edition badge on the trilogy, which left many, including yours truly, confused about what the word definitive means and calling it a day.

Gamers and industry analysts alike are now worried that this is set to become a trend in the gaming industry. As game development cycles get longer and longer with AAA games taking around 4-5 years to develop, studios are increasingly likely to see such cynical cash-grab remasters as their next great cash cow. A shift towards this trend will spell disaster for everyone except big-name game publishers

Why are games remastered?

Companies often decide to remake or remaster old video games to make them feel new. In this process, these games get updated with better graphics and gameplay that fit today's standards.

Remakes are a way to re-introduce a classic game, making old favourites relevant again. They are not just about making the game look better but also often improving gameplay, making it more enjoyable for everyone.

On the other hand, remasters are more about enhancing the game's visuals and controls without changing the core game, which is perfect for original fans.

Additionally, remakes and remasters can sometimes add new content or features, giving even long-time fans something new to discover. This approach keeps beloved game franchises relevant in the rapidly evolving world of video gaming.

Are they just a cash grab?

On the flip side, there's a concern that these remakes and remasters might just be easy ways for companies to make money. Creating a brand-new game takes a lot of work but updating an old game does not require as much effort. Since people already love the original games, these updated versions are likely to sell well without much risk.

However, some of these updated games turn out to be so bad, it raises doubt about the real reasons behind these projects. It creates a dilemma among gamers about the true purpose of a company's decision – whether it is for the love of the game or simply for profit.

Does TLoU 2 Remastered make sense?

Last month, the remastered version of The Last of Us Part 2 was released. Players who already have the game for PS4 or PS5 can transfer their saved progress to the new version.

This updated version includes several enhancements like better graphics, compatibility with the PS5's Dualsense controller and new game modes such as No Return and a mode for speedrunning. It also features levels with commentary from the developers, as well as fun additions like new costumes and a Photo mode to capture in-game moments.

On the technical side, the game offers a Fidelity Mode that displays in true 4K resolution, and a Performance Mode that upscales from 1440p to 4K. There is also the option to unlock the game's framerate for smoother play, supported by VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), alongside higher resolution textures, longer view distances, better quality shadows, improved animation and quicker loading times.

Despite these being small tweaks, they enhance what is already a visually stunning game, ensuring it remains competitive with the most recent game releases.

Usually, it makes sense to update or redo games when they are from much older systems. However, The Last of Us Part 2 was released for both PS4 and PS5 together. So, bringing it out again as a "Remastered" version on the same console feels like a blatant cash grab.

Naughty Dog, the developers of The Last of Us, has been guilty of re-releasing their games sooner than required. The first game came out in 2013, got a remastered version in 2014, and then a complete remake in 2022. This is pretty unusual in the video game world, as no other game has been completely remade that quickly after its original launch.

While remakes can be good for introducing games to new players if the game is really old, making new games and sequels is usually better because it helps the video game industry grow and evolve.

Naughty Dog has not announced any new projects instead they have been focusing on updating existing games. It might look like they have run out of new ideas but it is more likely that they prefer to stick with projects that are sure to succeed. This approach might also be why some of the long-time employees have decided to leave Naughty Dog after many years.

The start of an alarming trend

Progress in gaming technology is not always linear. Sometimes games released within a couple of months of each other can feel like they are from different eras thanks to vastly improved graphics and gameplay. Only in such cases a remaster can be justified

However, this emerging trend points to a deeper issue within the industry: a shift towards safer, less innovative projects due to the lengthy and costly development cycles of new AAA titles.

While remasters and remakes have their place in preserving and reintroducing classic games to new audiences, their overuse as seemingly easy revenue streams is worrisome.

It suggests a potential stagnation in creativity and risk-taking among major studios, which could hinder the industry's growth and evolution.

Moreover, the departure of veteran developers from studios like Naughty Dog might indicate a broader dissatisfaction with this cautious approach, further emphasising the need for a balance between innovation and nostalgia in the gaming world.