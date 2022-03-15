Four Bangladeshi artists nominated in India’s Filmfare Awards

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 01:04 pm

Jaya Ahsan, Mosharraf Karim, Asif Iqbal and Mahtim Shakib. Photo: Collected
Jaya Ahsan, Mosharraf Karim, Asif Iqbal and Mahtim Shakib. Photo: Collected

Four Bangladeshi artists including popular actor Jaya Ahsan, Mosharraf Karim, Lyricist Asif Iqbal and playback singer Mahtib Sakib have bagged nomination at India's Filmfare Bangla Awards.

The Bangla edition of Filmfare Awards titled Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2021 will hounour the winners on 17 March 2022.

Jaya Ahsan, a popular actor in Both Bangla, has bagged nomination as the 'Best actress in a leading role' and 'Best actor (Critics)' for "Binisutoy."

Eminent actor Mosharraf Karim is nominated under the category of 'Best Actor (Critics)' for his performance in "Dictionary."

Mosharraf Karim marked his debut in West Bengal film with Bratya Basu directorial "Dictionary."

Both "Binisutoy" and "Dictionary" has been nominated under the category of Best Film (Critics)'

Bangladeshi lyricist Asif Iqbal is up for Best lyricist trophy for penning the song "Mayar Kangal" for the film "Olpo Holeo Sotti"

"Mayar Kangal" marks Asif's debut as a lyricist in an Indian film.

Meanwhile, Mahtim Sakib has been nominated as the Best playback singer for voicing "Taakey Olpo Kachhe Dakchhi" for the film "Prem Tame"

Earlier, Jaya Ahsan, a popular name in both bangla, won the title of Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her film "Robibaar" and Critics Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) for the film "Bijoya"

Meanwhile Mosharraf karim, Asif Iqbal and Mahtim Shakib have been nominated at the prestigious award for the first time.

