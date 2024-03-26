Bangladeshi artists shine at Bangla Filmfare Awards

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 12:23 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 'Filmfare Awards' stands as one of India's most popular and widely discussed awards ceremonies. Alongside honouring achievements in Bollywood, the 'Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla' also recognizes excellence in Bengali cinema.

On 25 March the nominations for the Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla were revealed on the Filmfare website, with several Bangladeshi artists receiving nominations.

Similar to the past few years, popular Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan has once again received recognition. However, this time around four more Bangladeshi artists have also been included in the list of honorees.

Jaya Ahsan has earned two nominations: Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) for "Dawshom Awbotaar" and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Female) for "Ardhangini".

Similarly, Tasnia Farin, who made her Tollywood debut with "Aaro Ek Prithibi," has received double nominations - Best Actress (Critics) and Best Debut Female category.

Meanwhile, renowned actress Aupee Karim has been nominated for her performance in "Mayar Jonjal" in the Best Actress (Critics) category.

Shohel Mondol has secured a nomination in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) category for his portrayal in "Mayar Jonjal."

In the music category, Mahtim Shakib has been nominated for Best Playback Singer (Male) for his rendition of "Tumi Jantei Paronaa" from the film "Cheeni-2."

The prestigious award ceremony will take place on 29 March at the ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata. 

