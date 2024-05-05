You cannot earn a living just by writing songs: Asif Iqbal

Himel Ashraf's 'Rajkumar,' has been a big hit in theatres since last Eid-ul-Fitr. Its title track, sung by Balam and Konal, has captured the hearts of many, gaining widespread popularity and racking up over 17 million views on YouTube.

The lyrics of this catchy tune were crafted by Asif Iqbal, a lyricist and composer who has been working in the music industry for nearly four decades. He is also the founder and owner of Gaanchill Music.

The likes of Ayub Bachchu, James, Fahmida Nabi, Kumar Bishwajit and the band Renaissance have all sung to his lyrics.

Some of his songs have remained listeners' favourites for a long time, including Ayub Bachchu's 'Bhanga Mon Niye Ar Kedo Na,' James's 'Ananya' and 'Oi Dur Pahare.'

Recently, he spoke with TBS about the success of 'Rajkumar' and also shared his thoughts on the art of songwriting, shedding light on why his work resonates so strongly with artistes as well as audiences.

Songwriting has been a constant pursuit for Asif, but 2023 marked a high point in his career with the song 'O Priyotoma' from the film 'Priyotoma,' also directed by Himel Ashraf. Building on this momentum, he is now enjoying further acclaim with his latest hit, 'Rajkumar,' from the movie of the same name.

"Writing 'Rajkumar' was a tremendous opportunity, the kind that doesn't come often. Working for a megastar like Shakib Khan requires careful consideration," Asif shared with us.

He further added, "The lyrics need to resonate broadly to make a real impact, something I aimed for so that the song would not only reach but also touch people's hearts deeply."

The popularity of a song can significantly elevate a songwriter's profile in the Bangladeshi music industry, leading to increased recognition, more opportunities, and greater financial security.

"Success can lead to more projects. In the West, lyricists earn royalties, a practice I hope will soon be adopted here in Bangladesh. If not during my career, then hopefully for future generations."

His dedication to crafting thoughtful lyrics has made him a favourite among some of the country's top artistes for many years.

"I have been writing songs with great passion since childhood. These songs are my soul," Asif expressed.

"Honestly, I don't write songs to make money. For me, it's a place of love, a place of passion," he said.

The music market in Bangladesh has seen considerable growth, with songs now being released through a variety of channels and platforms; and more options available for investing in the industry.

However, the question remains whether it's possible for a lyricist to make a living solely from songwriting.

Asif weighed in, saying, "It's definitely possible for a singer, but for a composer and lyricist, it's almost impossible. The structure of our music industry doesn't really support them."

"We lack a system that encourages original work, which is something we need to address seriously. In Bangladesh, lyricists often have to work in other fields to support themselves because a lyricist cannot earn a living just by writing songs," he added.

Although Asif has composed many songs for audio albums, his most notable successes have been with movie songs.

Recently, he has developed a specific strategy for songwriting.

"Currently, I'm writing more for movies due to the demand. In future, I might shift to another medium. The medium itself isn't my main concern though. My passion lies in the act of songwriting, which brings me great happiness. I intend to continue writing songs, no matter the medium," he concluded.

