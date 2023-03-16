Five cultural personalities, luminaries awarded in Rajshahi

Photo: BSS/AFP
Five literary and cultural personalities were awarded and accorded a reception in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the cultural arena.

Rajshahi Shilpakala Academy organised the reception programme at its auditorium on Wednesday evening.
The award winning persons are- Dr Tasiqul Islam Raja (cultural research), Mostofa Sarker (Folk Culture), Maksudul (musical instrument), Sudhir Chandra Mondal (Stage drama) and Azahar Uddin (Photography).

Director General of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy Liakat Ali Lucky attended and addressed the ceremony as the chief guest, while Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil was in the chair.

Drama Personality Professor Moloy Bhowmik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Joya Maria Perera and Cultural Officer of Shilpakala Academy Asaduzzaman Sarker also spoke.
 
Each of the recipients was given Taka 20,000, wrapper and crest.
 
In his remarks, Liakat Ali Lucky said the contribution of the cultural persons is very significant to nation-building activities. He told the audience that the present government has been working relentlessly to this end.
 
The award-giving ceremony was followed by a cultural function performed by famous artistes.  

Rajshahi Shilpakala Academy / culture

