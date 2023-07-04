Govt working to establish Bangladesh's culture on world stage: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said her government will take measures to establish the culture of Bangladesh in the global arena alongside pursuing a move for its boost-up keeping pace with thoughts of the new generations so that they never forget the uniqueness of our culture.

"As we are heading towards socio-economic advancement, we also have to march ahead culturally. We will take required measures as our culture can put a strong footing on the world stage," she said while laying the foundation stones of six-development projects and inaugurating another.

She virtually joined the function from her official Ganabhaban residence through a video conference organised by the Cultural Affairs Ministry at the Bangladesh National Museum at Shahbagh.

The prime minister said her government has been working to incorporate the technology for further improvement of the culture.

"The thoughts and beliefs of our children are ever-changing at the advent of newer technology. We have to improve our culture in accordance with their thoughts as they never forget the culture of Bangladesh," she said.

She reiterated her government's commitment to do whatever is necessary as they did in the past to improve and develop the culture of Bangladesh.

The premier said they have already completed 41 development schemes at a cost of Taka 1,862 crore while implementing 14 other projects alongside 41 others that are waiting for approval in the last 14 and a half years for enhancement of Bangladeshi culture.

She said Pakistani occupation forces had tried to ruin Bangladesh's culture as they killed Bangladeshi intellectuals at the end of the Liberation War, knowing their confirm defeat.

"We have always tried to hold our culture alongside boosting it up and thus to march the country ahead," she said.

The prime minister said her government has been working to build an educated nation with technological knowledge since 2009 by protecting and preserving the history and culture of the Bangalee nation, the spirit of the Liberation War, and literary and research works.

"The world is gripped by technology. We have to incorporate technology with our culture to build the nation a modern and knowledge-based one generation after generation," she added.

The six-development schemes whose foundation stones were laid by the premier are a new multi-storied building for the Department of Public Libraries, the Rose Garden in old Dhaka city, Kabi Nazrul Institute Bhaban in Dhaka, President Md Abdul Hamid Shilpakala Academy and Regional Cultural Centre at Mithamain in Kishoreganj, Muktagacha Cultural Centre in Mymensingh, and Children Library in the National Museum.

She also inaugurated a newly constructed 12-storey building of the Copyright Bhaban.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid, MP, and Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed spoke on the occasion.