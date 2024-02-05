Immersing in Japanese culture through dolls

Whether it is a Barbie or a stack of Russian Matryoshka, dolls are a cherished part of most of our childhoods. It is kind of sad that kids today don't seem as interested in playing with them.

Dolls, however, hold a deeper significance in Japanese culture, beyond just nostalgia about childhoods. To understand that, you could very well visit the ongoing exhibition 'NINGYO: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls' at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. It is a refreshing peek into the uniqueness of Japanese culture, which, for us, is otherwise confined to the walls of Japanese restaurants in Dhaka.

'Ningyo dolls' roughly translate to 'human shaped Japanese dolls.' They are more than 1,000 years old, but gained widespread popularity in the 17th century. The dolls were found in many events of daily life, both life in the Japanese imperial court (royal and aristocratic families) and that of the common people.

The event, organised by the Japanese Foundation and Japanese Embassy, kicked off on 2 February and will run till 16 February.

The exhibition is essentially a sequel or a remake of the highly popular travelling exhibition 'The Dolls of Japan: Shapes of Prayer, Embodiments of Love.'

The exhibition showcases Japan's rich history through a collection of 67 dolls. These dolls are organised into four categories: 'Ningyo to pray for children's growth,' 'Ningyo as fine art,' 'Ningyo as folk art,' and 'Spread of Ningyo culture.'

The displays offer a broad view of Japan's long-standing traditions and the role of dolls in their culture.

Ningyo to pray for children's growth

The 'Ningyo to Pray for Children's Growth' section was particularly touching, revealing the deep meaning behind doll culture in Japan. These dolls began as symbols of protection for children, guarding them against bad luck and harm. The first doll, 'Katashiro,' was a simple paper shape on a wooden plank, used by ordinary Japanese people to ward off evil.

Likewise, dolls like 'Amagatsu and Hoko' played a crucial role in safeguarding newborns from any potential dangers. These dolls have been placed beside the beds of Japanese children, particularly in imperial court families, for over a thousand years, continuing even today. They serve as silent guardians, watching over the children as they grow.

Ningyo as fine art

As the art of making dolls progressed, they transformed into cherished pieces of art for exhibition around the 17th century.

One such doll was the 'Gosho Ningyo,' which means 'treasure ship.' Gosho Ningyo is a doll resembling a chubby young boy dressed in red, symbolising protection.

These dolls were crafted to represent perfect health and fortune, especially through their attire and accessories. They gained popularity during the Edo Period (1630-1868) among imperial court members. What made these dolls stand out was their immaculate appearance. Though subtle and not overly elaborate, each doll carried profound significance.

Ningyo as folk art

That took us to the third section of the exhibition, which was titled 'Ningyo as Folk Art'. The global appreciation of folk culture has helped many countries in the world present their history and art into something accessible to people around the world.

Japanese folk and the dolls based on them are derived and created essentially from all over the country. For example, 'Nipopo,' a wood carved doll made from the wood of a pagoda tree hails from the north eastern territory of Hokkaido. It was made by the prison inmates in Abashiri city and represents a 'little child of wood'.

Spread of Ningyo culture

The final section of the exhibition, 'Spread of Ningyo Culture,' mainly portrays the evolution of doll making in Japan since the 19th century.

This part of the exhibition featured bigger dolls, and the 'Ichimatsu Ningyo' was a standout for me. These dolls aligned with the traditional role of dolls, serving as playthings for women and children to dress up and enjoy.

Adorned in kimonos and sporting neatly cut black hair, these dolls were truly a sight to behold, showcasing intricate details and exceptional craftsmanship.