There should be no reason for conflict between religion and culture: State minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 12:43 pm

Related News

There should be no reason for conflict between religion and culture: State minister

TBS Report
14 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 April, 2023, 12:43 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

There should be no reason for conflict between religion and culture, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid said today.

"Religion has its own place and so does culture. There should be no reason for conflict between religion and culture," he said while speaking as the special guest at the opening ceremony of Baishakhi Mela 1430 at Bangla Academy premises on Friday (14 April) afternoon.

"This Baishakhi fair was banned by the Pakistan government in 1958. It was considered to be averse to religion. Some people are trying to say that it is in conflict with religion. Even a lawyer has filed a writ in the High Court regarding Mangal Shobhajatra. I strongly condemn it," the state minister added.

"Culture helps us to remove our impurities and religion guides us to avoid superstitions. Culture teaches us from nature and religion teaches us from God-given scriptures. So there is no conflict between the two. I strongly condemn those who proclaim these to be conflicting, those who threaten, sue," KM Khalid further said.

The week-long fair has been organised by Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSIC) and Bangla Academy.

Top News

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid / religion / culture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

5h | Panorama
Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

1d | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

1d | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

20h | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

20h | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

18h | TBS World
All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

22h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building