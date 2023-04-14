There should be no reason for conflict between religion and culture, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid said today.

"Religion has its own place and so does culture. There should be no reason for conflict between religion and culture," he said while speaking as the special guest at the opening ceremony of Baishakhi Mela 1430 at Bangla Academy premises on Friday (14 April) afternoon.

"This Baishakhi fair was banned by the Pakistan government in 1958. It was considered to be averse to religion. Some people are trying to say that it is in conflict with religion. Even a lawyer has filed a writ in the High Court regarding Mangal Shobhajatra. I strongly condemn it," the state minister added.

"Culture helps us to remove our impurities and religion guides us to avoid superstitions. Culture teaches us from nature and religion teaches us from God-given scriptures. So there is no conflict between the two. I strongly condemn those who proclaim these to be conflicting, those who threaten, sue," KM Khalid further said.

The week-long fair has been organised by Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSIC) and Bangla Academy.