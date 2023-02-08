Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk's directorial debut 'Hell of a Summer' first look revealed

Splash

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 10:16 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The first look of the original horror-comedy 'Hell of a Summer', was revealed yesterday. Written and directed by and stars Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk; the filmmakers released a suitably eerie first look which shows Wolfhard and Bryk staring down at something creepy from the barrels of their flashlights.

The film marks the directorial debuts of the two collaborators. Wolfhard is best known for his work on 'Stranger Things' and 'It', and Bryk has appeared in 'When You Finish Saving the World' and 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', both of which also starred Wolfhard.

The rest of the cast includes Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs), Abby Quinn (Mad About You), and Pardis Saremi (Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem).

The film is currently in post-production. Altitude Film Sales, the company handling international sales for the film, will introduce 'Hell of a Summer' at this month's European Film Market in Berlin.

