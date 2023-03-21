Film Syndicate announces 12 new films and series

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 06:20 pm

Dhaka based production company Film Syndicate – best known as producers of shows such as 'Kaiser', 'Karagar', 'Unlaukik', and 'Taqdeer' – announced that they will be releasing five new web films and seven serieses on different OTT platforms. 

The serieses are: 'Unlaukik 2', 'Pendulum', 'Gulmohar', 'Delta 2051', 'Doito', 'Adanob' and 'Friends Without Benefits'. 

The web films are: 'Lohani', 'Bypass', 'Khowari', 'Pulsirat' and 'Hell Broke Loose'.

Rabiul Alam will be producing Unlaukik 2, Syed Ahmed Shawki will produce Gulmohar and Bypass, Vicky Zaheed will produce  Adanob, Krishnandu Chatterjee will produce Delta 2051, Saleh Sobhan will produce Khowar and Pulsirat, Tanim Noor will produce Lohani and Pendulum, Rajeev Rafi will produce Hell Broke Loose, Riyad Arfin will produce 'Friends Without Benefits' and Ayman Asib and Susmay Sarkar will debut as producers with Doito. 

