Fans think Aryan Khan, Nora Fatehi are dating after their party pics from Dubai appear online

Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi were recently in Dubai, where they celebrated the holiday season. Photos and videos of Aryan and Nora from Dubai were shared online, and a section of social media users think the two are dating. Earlier, photos of Nora posing with Aryan's sister Suhana Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar at a Dubai bash were also shared online. Reacting to Nora's latest pictures from Dubai, some fans are convinced 'there is something serious between Nora and Aryan'.

Recently, a Reddit user shared Nora's pictures from the party in Dubai, which was also attended by Karan, Suhana, and Aryan Khan. In one of the pictures, Nora was seen posing with a woman, who was later seen posing with Aryan. She wore the same dress in both the photos, presumingly from the same party. Similar videos and photos from the Dubai party were also shared on another Reddit account.

Reacting to Nora and Aryan's party pictures, and their alleged relationship, a Reddit user commented, "I want this to happen... If it's true then I don't see the big deal. It's only a five-year age gap (between Nora and Aryan) and Aryan is in his mid 20s." A person also wrote, "Got my vote. Nora is way better than any of these young Bollywood women."

Another comment read, "Tea... lowkey will be interesting. I would pay to see the reaction of Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Bhavana Pandey, but where did you get the pictures from?" During Koffee With Karan season 7, Ananya, who has been friends with Aryan since childhood, admitted to having a crush on him. Her mom Bhavana is seen with Maheep on their Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

A section of Reddit users also seemed to think that their photos from the same party did not prove that Nora and Aryan were in fact dating. A person wrote in the comments section of a post, "How does this prove they're a thing?" Another person wrote, "Am I the only one who doesn't see the 'proof' for confirmation?!?"

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan, who recently wrapped up his first project with Red Chillies Entertainment, is now an entrepreneur. In December, Aryan had announced in an Instagram post that he is launching a 'lifestyle luxury collective' brand. Nora was seen in Thank God (2022) in a cameo in the song Manike with Sidharth Malhotra. The film also starred Ajay Devgn. She also featured with Ayushmann Khurrana in the Jehda Nasha remix from the film An Action Hero. Nora's upcoming projects include the film 100 Percent alongside John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill.