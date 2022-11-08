Nora Fatehi finally gets permission in Bangladesh

Globally renowned Bollywood actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has finally been granted permission to arrive in Bangladesh, the Ministry of Information said on Monday after much speculation and controversy regarding her arrival in the country.

Women's Leadership Corporation, a community organisation, had previously applied to the government for permission to welcome the Indian-Canadian actress to shoot for a documentary titled "Women Empowerment in Bangladesh," as part of the organisation's Global Achievers Award on November 18.

In a letter issued by the Ministry of Information on Monday, it was stated that the government has granted permission to the artist, exclusively for the shooting of the aforementioned documentary. She will be allowed to visit Dhaka on November 18 just for the purpose of filming.

Sharna Maria Mrittik, President of Women Leadership Corporation, confirmed the news to the media on Monday. Social media handles of the event have also been referring to her as the special guest of the event.

The clearance was granted subject to five conditions, according to a circular from the Ministry of Information that was signed by Deputy Secretary Mohammad Saiful Islam. Except for travel time, the actress is only permitted to enter the country for one day to participate in documentary filming and is not permitted to work or participate in any other activities during this period.

Nora Fatehi was scheduled to arrive in Dhaka in mid-December to perform at an awards event, but the permission was denied by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs due to the dollar crisis.

The dancer-actress gained popularity for item songs including "Saki Saki" and "Dilbar," and worked in several Bollywood films including "Baahubali: The Beginning," "Kick 2," "Sher," "Loafer," "Satyameva Jayate," "Stree," "Bharat," and more.

She also performed in the music video of the song "Light The Sky" as part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Soundtrack.