Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka

Sohel Ahsan
19 November, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 04:09 pm

Nora Fatehi has long piqued the interest of Bangladesh's populace. Many were eagerly anticipating a performance of the Bollywood star but, because of various rules and regulations, it was uncertain when she would arrive in Dhaka. 

Organised by Women Leadership Corporation of Bangladesh, the Gender Achievement Award ceremony held at the Bashundhara International Convention Center yesterday (18 November), was arranged to honour successful women, but the star attraction of the night was Nora Fatehi herself. 

On 17 November, one day before the event, Nora Fatehi finally received approval to enter Dhaka and the event commenced as planned. 

In exchange for expensive tickets, the general public finally had an opportunity to see their favourite star perform. 

The stage lights came on at 6:30 PM and the evening began with dancers performing to patriotic music, presentation of awards and a fashion show. However, audiences eagerly waited to see the bollywood star perform.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's Eagle Dance Group took the stage at around 9:35 PM and they performed to the song 'Dilbar'. While the group performed Nora entered the stage from the front and lightly danced with them. The audience went wild with their applause! 

After the performance, Norah and host Ishrat Jahan Maria remained on stage. 

"This is the second time I have come to this country'', said when asked about finally being granted entry to Bangladesh. "I enjoy Dhaka a lot. I am here to inspire women. Without education, women empowerment is not possible. Which is why we need to focus on education. I'm optimistic that things will get better."

Then, one by one the awardees began making their way onto the stage to receive their award from Nora. It took thirty minutes. 

Everyone was still taken aback after the awards were handed over. The audience had hoped to see Nora perform, but when the organisers and Norah had left the stage. It became clear that there would be no more performances. 

The disappointment could be felt in the air. Majority of the audience was angry. Many referred to the night as a scam, especially because of the high prices of the tickets.

On 19 November, at noon, Norah left Dhaka.

