Shah Rukh Khan turns muse for Aryan Khan’s new clothing brand

Splash

Hindustan Times
25 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 04:41 pm

Related News

Shah Rukh Khan turns muse for Aryan Khan’s new clothing brand

Hindustan Times
25 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 04:41 pm
Shah Rukh Khan turns muse for Aryan Khan’s new clothing brand

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan shared the teaser featuring the actor from the first advertisement of his son's brand. It is directed by Aryan himself.

On Monday Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan teased fans about his upcoming clothing wear. Named D'Yavol, it's touted to be a 'luxury streetwear' brand. Announcing the brand's first look, Aryan dropped a teaser ahead of its upcoming ad which features Shah Rukh. The ad is shot by Aryan Khan himself with which he made his directorial debut. 

The small teaser clip has Shah Rukh Khan striking off the word 'timeless' on a blackboard. He picks up a paintbrush after dropping it on the floor. It further fades into a black screen before introducing the label. In the end, a glimpse of the actor's face is seen.

Sharing the announcement video, Aryan wrote, "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW_YZ X will be here in 24 hours…Follow @dyavol.x for exclusive content." The full video will be dropped on Tuesday. Aryan Khan is the co-owner of the brand. He has partnered with Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, with whom he has already launched a premium vodka brand for the brown spirits market later.

Aryan made his business debut last year and announced the news of his upcoming clothing line. He first launched his spirit brand in India and, with the same partners, he collaborated with the world's largest brewing company.

Talking about his brand D'Yavol, India Today quoted Aryan as saying, "As of now, we're thinking of an apparel line that comes in March and it will be brought to the consumer by limited edition capsule collections, made available to them via drops on our web-store. As we go on from there, there will perhaps be more verticals." "It's been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D'Yavol is finally here," he had also written on social media.

Aryan is 25 and the oldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He has a sister – Suhana Khan, who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies this year – and a brother – AbRam Khan, who is in school.

Besides venturing into business, Aryan will also be making his film debut as he is currently working on his first film as a writer and director, which will be backed by his parents' production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Previously, Aryan has filled in for Shah Rukh at the Indian Premier League auctions and other events for his team Kolkata Knight Riders with Suhana.

 

Shah Rukh Khan / Aryan Khan / D'Yavol

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: 'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook: 'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

45m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

4h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

5h | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

Millions of tourists at Cox's Bazar beach during Eid

Now | TBS Stories
Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

Mughal era Haripur barabari can be a tourist spot

1h | TBS Stories
Australia finds tragic WW2 shipwreck

Australia finds tragic WW2 shipwreck

Now | TBS World
Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

2
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

3
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

4
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge