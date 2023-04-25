Shah Rukh Khan turns muse for Aryan Khan’s new clothing brand

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan shared the teaser featuring the actor from the first advertisement of his son's brand. It is directed by Aryan himself.

On Monday Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan teased fans about his upcoming clothing wear. Named D'Yavol, it's touted to be a 'luxury streetwear' brand. Announcing the brand's first look, Aryan dropped a teaser ahead of its upcoming ad which features Shah Rukh. The ad is shot by Aryan Khan himself with which he made his directorial debut.

The small teaser clip has Shah Rukh Khan striking off the word 'timeless' on a blackboard. He picks up a paintbrush after dropping it on the floor. It further fades into a black screen before introducing the label. In the end, a glimpse of the actor's face is seen.

Sharing the announcement video, Aryan wrote, "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVW_YZ X will be here in 24 hours…Follow @dyavol.x for exclusive content." The full video will be dropped on Tuesday. Aryan Khan is the co-owner of the brand. He has partnered with Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, with whom he has already launched a premium vodka brand for the brown spirits market later.

Aryan made his business debut last year and announced the news of his upcoming clothing line. He first launched his spirit brand in India and, with the same partners, he collaborated with the world's largest brewing company.

Talking about his brand D'Yavol, India Today quoted Aryan as saying, "As of now, we're thinking of an apparel line that comes in March and it will be brought to the consumer by limited edition capsule collections, made available to them via drops on our web-store. As we go on from there, there will perhaps be more verticals." "It's been nearly 5 years since the conception of this lifestyle luxury collective. D'Yavol is finally here," he had also written on social media.

Aryan is 25 and the oldest child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He has a sister – Suhana Khan, who is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies this year – and a brother – AbRam Khan, who is in school.

Besides venturing into business, Aryan will also be making his film debut as he is currently working on his first film as a writer and director, which will be backed by his parents' production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Previously, Aryan has filled in for Shah Rukh at the Indian Premier League auctions and other events for his team Kolkata Knight Riders with Suhana.