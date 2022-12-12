Actor Nora Fatehi files defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez

12 December, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 07:05 pm

Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation suit against fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez and some media organisations in the Rs200 crore extortion case being probed by central agencies in which conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation suit against fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez and some media organisations in a Delhi court in the Rs200 crore extortion case being probed by central agencies in which conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused.

In the defamation suit, Jacqueline Fernandez has been made the "accused 1".

"It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the Complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work," Fatehi said in the suit.

"That the complainant is aggrieved of defamatory remarks . made by the accused persons against the complainant, hence the present complaint. It should be reiterated that these defamatory remarks were made by the Accused No. 1 initially which was further carried forward and circulated by the other accused persons, all of whom were acting io connivance with each other and a conspiracy by the Accused No. l to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the Complainant was batched, and enacted by the said actions," it added.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Monday adjourned by a week the hearing in the money laundering case against Fernandez and Chandrashekar.

Special judge Shailendra Malik deferred the matter for 20 December after being told by the counsel appearing for Fernandez that she was yet to receive complete copies of the charge sheet and other documents by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Fernandez also appeared before the court during the brief hearing. The court had on 15 November granted regular bail to the actress. She was not arrested in the case.

It had on 31 August taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet.

