Akshay Kumar dons lehenga as he dances alongside Nora Fatehi in Atlanta, starts US tour with Gayatri Mantra recital

Hindustan Times
04 March, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 07:08 pm

Akshay Kumar began his US tour in Atlanta and wore a red lehenga on stage during the first show. He is currently in the US for The Entertainers tour alongwith Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and others

Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi during their performance in Atlanta. Photo: Collected
Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi during their performance in Atlanta. Photo: Collected

Akshay Kumar is in the US, along with Nora Fatehi and others, for The Entertainers tour. On Friday, he performed at the first show in Atlanta. A video from the show appeared online and it shows Akshay starting his act by donning a red lehenga over his black outfit. In the video, as Nora Fatehi joins him on stage in a short red shimmery outfit, he removes the lehenga to step out in a shimmery black blazer and black pants, while showing off his abs in the shirtless look. 

Akshay and Nora went on to dance together to Main Khiladi, a song from Akshay's latest release Selfiee. They showed some energetic dance moves on stage and ended the act with a hug.

Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patni and Aparshakti Khurana are also a part of Akshay's The Entertainers tour. They will be visiting various cities in the US to perform live for the audience.

On Saturday, Akshay also shared a video in which he and his team members including Aparshakti Khurana and Mouni Roy are seen reciting the Gayatri Mantra backstage. Many background dancers and other crew members are also seen reciting the mantra while standing in a big circle.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Shuru karein #TheEntertainers tour lekar prabhu ka naam (starting The Entertainers tour with the name of God). Let's rock it Atlanta! Looking forward to a great show. #GoodVibesOnly." Akshay, who is seen in a black tee and blue pyjamas also says 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' post the recital of Gayatri Mantra. They all clap together after finishing the ritual.

Meanwhile, their New Jersey tour has been cancelled. There are different claims as to why the show got cancelled. While Amit Jaitley, the concert's promoter, put up an Instagram post stating it was because of 'extremely slow sales of tickets', a source close to the tour said it was cancelled due to the non-payment to the promoter.

According to ANI, the source said, "The New Jersey show, which is a part of Entertainers Tour, called off because the local promoter Amit Jaitley of Sai USA INC failed to pay the national promoter. Despite, the presence of a large Indian population in the city was excited about the show, it's cancelled because of non-payment by Amit Jaitley."

