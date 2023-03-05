The Embassy of China holds China-Bangladesh Culture & Art Night

Splash

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 01:11 pm

The Embassy of China holds China-Bangladesh Culture & Art Night

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 01:11 pm
Yao Wen, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh
Yao Wen, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh

The China-Bangladesh Culture & Art Night was held with great success in Dhaka on 4 March 2023.

The program was organized by the Embassy of China in Bangladesh and presented by Kunming National Song & Dance Theater, with the support of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), reads a press release. 

Liaquat Ali Lucky, Director General of BSA, HE Yao Wen, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh, HE Md Abul Monsur, Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh, and HE Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, addressed the event.

Ambassador Yao underscored the significance of this event as the very first non-virtual art performance presented by Chinese art troupes in Bangladesh since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic three years ago, which presses the "reset button" for China-Bangladesh people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Yao Wen, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh
Yao Wen, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh

The future of China-Bangladesh relations lies in deepening understanding and recognition of each others' cultures, promoting convergence and integration of people-to-people and cultural cooperation, and consolidating understanding and friendship between the two peoples. 

He also mentioned from now on the travel restrictions between the two nations will be lifted and there will be flights between China and Bangladesh on a daily basis from this month on. 

The Yunnan Art Troupe, represented the diversity of Chinese culture through their performance embracing all forms of art. 

Artists from Kunming National Song and Dance Theatre
Artists from Kunming National Song and Dance Theatre

HE Md Abul Monsur, Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh was the chief guest of the event. He expressed that the historical linkage between China and Bangladesh traces back to the visit of Xuan Zang, the Chinese Buddhist monk, to this part of the world in the seventh century. Since then, commercial and cultural exchanges have flourished between China and Bangladesh. 

Last year, the two countries signed the MoU on the 2023-2027 Culture and Tourism Exchange Program, which sets up a framework for cooperation in the relevant fields.

Md Abul Monsur, Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh
Md Abul Monsur, Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh

Artists from Kunming National Song and Dance Theatre presented fantastic performances of music and dance, which epitomized the beautiful landscape and folk lives of ethnic groups in Yunnan Province of China.

Artists from Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy also showcased the national performance art of the country in various forms.

Performance of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Performance of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

Stunned by the extraordinary performance of artists from both countries, the audience never spared their big hands.

At the end of the event, Ambassador Yao Wen, together with the chief guests, took group photos with all the artists.

 

