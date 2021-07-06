China companies to produce vaccines with Bangladesh in future: Hualong Yan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 10:49 am

Related News

China companies to produce vaccines with Bangladesh in future: Hualong Yan

Minister Counsellor & Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of China in Bangladesh, Hualong Yan, shared the information in a Facebook post.

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 10:49 am
Photo: WSJ
Photo: WSJ

Chinese vaccine R&D companies are working with Bangladeshi partners to produce vaccines here in future.

Minister Counsellor & Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of China in Bangladesh, Hualong Yan, shared the information in a Facebook post.

He further said, China so far has provided vaccines to nearly 100 countries, and will provide the first batch of 10 million doses of vaccines to COVAX.

Chinese vaccines are the first batch of vaccines obtained by many developing countries.

China has carried out joint research and development and cooperative production with many developing countries, and supported relevant companies to cooperate with foreign parties in conducting the phase III clinical trials.

Chinese vaccines, of which the safety and effectiveness widely recognised, have gained a good reputation in the international community.

Earlier, Bangladesh approved the use of China-made Sinopharm and CoronaVac vaccines.

Top News

china / Vaccine / produce / Embassy of China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

17h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time