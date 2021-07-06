China companies to produce vaccines with Bangladesh in future: Hualong Yan

Chinese vaccine R&D companies are working with Bangladeshi partners to produce vaccines here in future.

Minister Counsellor & Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of China in Bangladesh, Hualong Yan, shared the information in a Facebook post.

He further said, China so far has provided vaccines to nearly 100 countries, and will provide the first batch of 10 million doses of vaccines to COVAX.

Chinese vaccines are the first batch of vaccines obtained by many developing countries.

China has carried out joint research and development and cooperative production with many developing countries, and supported relevant companies to cooperate with foreign parties in conducting the phase III clinical trials.

Chinese vaccines, of which the safety and effectiveness widely recognised, have gained a good reputation in the international community.

Earlier, Bangladesh approved the use of China-made Sinopharm and CoronaVac vaccines.