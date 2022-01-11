Embassy of China donates warm winter blankets

The Chinese embassy in Bangladesh with the assistance of the Association of Bangladesh China Alumni donated 5000 blankets to people located in some of the coldest and poorest regions in Bangladesh.

Photo: Collected

The donations took place on 5 January and continued for 4 consecutive days.

During the donation, locations within northern and southern parts of Bangladesh were covered including Kurigram, Rangpur, Milphamari, and Jhalokathi.

Photo: Collected

The ceremony was attended by Yue Liwen, cultural counselor of the Embassy, and Munshi, the president of ABCA, former Bangladeshi Ambassador to China.