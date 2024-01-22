Drake charges the journalistic world of ‘cashing out on negativity’

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 01:06 pm

Drake charges the journalistic world of ‘cashing out on negativity’

The footage was taken during a press conference following a 2014 college football game

Drake. Photo: Collected
In a recent controversy, Canadian rapper, Drake has accused the journalistic world of 'cashing out negativity'. 

Earlier this week, Drake shared a video of retired American football coach Nick Saban discussing giving young people time to heal and giving athletes second chances if they make a mistake. 

The footage was taken during a press conference following a 2014 college football game.

"Journalistic world cashing out on negativity and discouraging the youth from finding their way more now than ever," Drake wrote in a note that was put beneath the video. 

Nick Saban said in the video, "I feel strong about this now, really strong about all the criticism out there of every guy that's 19-years-old makes a mistake and you all kill him".

"And some people won't stand up for him, so my question to you is: where do you want him to be? Do you want to condemn them 'till a life sentence or do you want the guy to have his children going to Princeton?" he added.

The beginning of Drake and J. Cole's 'It's All A Blur' tour was also postponed; it was supposed to begin this week.

 

