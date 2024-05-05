Kendrick Lamar and Drake get personal as they release new diss tracks hours apart

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have recently engaged in a heated exchange of diss tracks, further escalating their ongoing feud with harsh verses that involve their families.

Earlier this week, Lamar responded to two tracks by Drake with "Euphoria," where he labelled the Canadian rapper a "scam artist," reports skynews.

In retaliation, Drake released "Family Matters" on Friday, hitting back at Lamar and seemingly referencing his parenting skills, rapping, "Why you never hold your son and tell him to say cheese. We could have left the kids out of this don't blame me."

This seems to be in response to Lamar's questioning of Drake's abilities as a father in "Euphoria."

Drake's latest release also appears to insinuate that one of Lamar's children might have a different father.

Lamar wasted no time in firing back with "Meet the Grahams," where he mentions Drake's son Adonis, as well as his mother and father - Sandra and Dennis Graham. Lamar directly addresses Adonis, expressing regret about his father's actions, stating, "Dear Adonis, I'm sorry that that man is your father. Let me be honest, it takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive."

The ongoing feud between Drake and Lamar, both highly acclaimed artists in the hip-hop genre, has been characterized by subtle jabs for years.

However, the recent flurry of diss tracks indicates that their animosity has escalated into more personal and direct attacks.

Last month, Drake released "Push Ups," which mocked Lamar's collaborations with Taylor Swift and Maroon 5. He followed this with "Taylor Made Freestyle," where he called Lamar a coward for not responding. This track sparked controversy for its use of an AI-generated voice of Tupac Shakur, with the late rapper's estate threatening legal action.

Lamar's response earlier this week with "Euphoria" continued the back-and-forth, with him accusing Drake of being a "scam artist" with aspirations of acceptance rather than genuine artistry.