Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual assault by male music producer

Splash

TBS Report
27 February, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 02:01 pm

Related News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual assault by male music producer

This lawsuit is among several recent legal actions accusing Combs of sexual misconduct, including a settled case with R&B singer Cassie. Another accuser, who claimed rape by Combs and others two decades ago, also surfaced.

TBS Report
27 February, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 02:01 pm
Sean &#039;Diddy&#039; Combs. Photo: Collected
Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Photo: Collected

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, faced a lawsuit on Monday from a music producer alleging sexual assault and coercion into engaging with prostitutes. 

The federal suit filed in New York described instances of unwanted touching and exposure to sexual behavior, reports The Guardian. 

Combs' lawyer vehemently denied the accusations, labeling them as fabricated and promised to contest them in court. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The producer's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

The lawsuit detailed incidents where the producer was allegedly coerced into soliciting sex workers and pressured into sexual activities. 

It also mentioned an occasion where the producer woke up with two sex workers, suspecting he had been drugged. 

This lawsuit is among several recent legal actions accusing Combs of sexual misconduct, including a settled case with R&B singer Cassie. Another accuser, who claimed rape by Combs and others two decades ago, also surfaced.

Combs has denied those allegations in December, saying: "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs / Combs / Rapper

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

4h | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

1d | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

58m | Videos
Israel-Gaza ceasefire by next week: Biden

Israel-Gaza ceasefire by next week: Biden

3h | Videos
Even if the shop is open, there is no theft

Even if the shop is open, there is no theft

4h | Videos
Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

Pankaj Udhas, popular ghazal and playback singer, dies at 72

5h | Videos