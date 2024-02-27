Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual assault by male music producer

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, faced a lawsuit on Monday from a music producer alleging sexual assault and coercion into engaging with prostitutes.

The federal suit filed in New York described instances of unwanted touching and exposure to sexual behavior, reports The Guardian.

Combs' lawyer vehemently denied the accusations, labeling them as fabricated and promised to contest them in court.

The producer's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit detailed incidents where the producer was allegedly coerced into soliciting sex workers and pressured into sexual activities.

It also mentioned an occasion where the producer woke up with two sex workers, suspecting he had been drugged.

This lawsuit is among several recent legal actions accusing Combs of sexual misconduct, including a settled case with R&B singer Cassie. Another accuser, who claimed rape by Combs and others two decades ago, also surfaced.

Combs has denied those allegations in December, saying: "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."