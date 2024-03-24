Rapper Kendrick Lamar disses Drake and J. Cole on new song

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 02:18 pm

Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole. Photo: Collected
Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole. Photo: Collected

Kendrick Lamar has sparked controversy with his latest track, taking shots at fellow rap heavyweights Drake and J Cole. 

The song, titled "Like That," is featured on Future and Metro Boomin's collaborative album "We Don't Trust You," reports Variety. 

Lamar, alongside other notable artists like The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Rick Ross, makes a guest appearance on the album. However, it's Lamar's verse that's making headlines, as he directly responds to J Cole's verse on Drake's 2023 album "For All The Dogs."

On Cole's track "First Person Shooter," he rapped about the trio being the "big three" of rap, referencing himself, Kendrick Lamar (known as K-Dot), and Drake (birth name Aubrey). 

However, Lamar dismisses this notion in "Like That," comparing their dynamic to the rivalry between Prince and Michael Jackson.

Drake previously compared his chart success to Michael Jackson on his track, while Lamar points out on "Like That" that "Prince outlived Mike Jack."

This isn't the first time Lamar has stirred controversy by referencing his peers directly. In 2013, his verse on Big Sean's "Control" caused a stir, where he asserted his competitive nature towards other rappers.

While Lamar's verse on "Like That" garnered significant attention, Future and Metro Boomin's collaborative project, "We Don't Trust You," was also released on Friday. This marks the first of two releases from the duo, with the second set to drop on 12 April.

Meanwhile, Drake and J Cole are currently co-headlining the "It's All A Blur" tour, which Lamar derisively refers to as the "clique-in' up, but cannot be legit."

