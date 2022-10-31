Director and lead performer of 'Hawa' served legal notice for 'breaching tobacco control law'

Splash

UNB
31 October, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 09:37 am

Related News

Director and lead performer of 'Hawa' served legal notice for 'breaching tobacco control law'

UNB
31 October, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 09:37 am

A Supreme Court lawyer Saturday sent a legal notice to the creators and lead performer of the film 'Hawa', including director Mejbaur Rahman Sumon and protagonist Chanchal Chowdhury, for "violating tobacco control law."

The film did not show anti-tobacco messages while showcasing smoking as per the rules, Lawyer Jewel Sarkar said in his legal notice.

He sent the notice to the film's director, producer, lead character and chairman of the Censor Board.

Jewel said, "Even though the producer and director of the movie were warned verbally for several days, they did not add anti-tobacco messages in the movie as per the law."

According to the Smoking and Usage of Tobacco Products (Control) Acts 2005, if the story of a movie requires displaying any scene containing the usage of tobacco products, it can be shown by displaying a written warning about the harmful effects of using tobacco products.

A health warning message, "Smoking or consuming tobacco causes death," will have to be displayed in the middle of the screen, covering at least one-fifth of the screen, in white letters against a black background, in Bangla.

Also, such health warnings will have to be displayed continuously as long as the scene runs, according to the Act.

In case of a movie showing in a cinema halls which has a scene of usage of tobacco products, a health warning message "Smoking or consuming tobacco causes death" will have to be displayed in full screen for at least 20 seconds in Bangla before the start of the movie, before and after the break, and after the ending, the Act says.

A gross violation of law was seen in Hawa, where unnecessary smoking scenes were used without any health warning about the dangers of smoking, the notice said.

However, Sumon said: "The issues mentioned here were baseless; those who have watched the movie know it very well."

Hawa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

23m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

2h | Panorama
With support from ICRC and CRP, they are now dreaming big. Photo: ICRC

Motivated, fit and skilled: How physically challenged cricketers defy all odds

33m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

13h | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

15h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

17h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport